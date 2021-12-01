Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Elbit Systems makes up 2.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Elbit Systems worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ESLT stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.53. 950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,265. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.06. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

