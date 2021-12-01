Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,574,000 after buying an additional 773,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

LUKOY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 85,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

