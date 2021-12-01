Henry James International Management Inc. Has $742,000 Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,308 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 305,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 220,486 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

SID stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 86,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,245. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.