Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,726,942,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 562,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,332,000 after purchasing an additional 232,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,076. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

