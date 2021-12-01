Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 81,272 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,272 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

ASE Technology stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 82,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

