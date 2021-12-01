Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 779,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,086. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.76.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

