Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.