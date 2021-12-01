Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HKMPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$32.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

