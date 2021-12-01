Hive (HIVE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $249.04 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Hive has a market cap of $939.18 million and $249.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded up 71.9% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 377,349,424 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.