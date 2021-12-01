Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 416,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

