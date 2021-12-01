Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the October 31st total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,010. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

