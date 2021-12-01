Hord (HORD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.62 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $17.94 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00071865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.79 or 0.07958479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,666.91 or 0.99779616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021693 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,672,297 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

