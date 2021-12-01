Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

