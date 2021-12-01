Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.