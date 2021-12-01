Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $100.14.

