Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

