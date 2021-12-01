Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14.

