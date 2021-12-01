Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.52.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.05. The stock has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

