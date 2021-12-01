H&R Block, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

