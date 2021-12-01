Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ HCII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 6,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

