Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $292.44 million and approximately $512.78 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00045192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00238482 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

