Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $57,398.26 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $6.37 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,398.26 or 0.99665674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00094928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.92 or 0.08035870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,575.07 or 0.99972693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

