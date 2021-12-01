Ian Clements Buys 750 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $10,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ian Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Ian Clements acquired 700 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

