Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.93 ($13.55).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

