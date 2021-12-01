ICHI Price Reaches $5.41 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00009194 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $49,964.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00064764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00094532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.55 or 0.07991730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.69 or 0.97985715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,824,046 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

