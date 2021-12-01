ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes $42.82 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 780,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,000. Unilever comprises approximately 7.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. 29,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

