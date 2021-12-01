iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 1,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 1,913.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

