ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.71. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ICON Public by 106.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

ICLR traded up $8.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $301.72.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

