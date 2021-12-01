IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,089.25 ($14.23).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 775 ($10.13) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 801.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 850.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

