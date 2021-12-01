Ignition (IC) Reaches Market Cap of $28,472.37

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $28,472.37 and approximately $52.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,496,709 coins and its circulating supply is 1,483,536 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

