iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,831. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.92. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
