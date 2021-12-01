iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,831. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.92. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

