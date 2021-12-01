II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. 41,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

