Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

