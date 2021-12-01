Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $826,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 133,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $244.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

