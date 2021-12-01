Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 99.2% in November

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the October 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 824.7 days.
Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.
About Iluka Resources
