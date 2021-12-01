Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 99.2% in November

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the October 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 824.7 days.

Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

