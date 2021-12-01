indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 51,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,047,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 149.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.