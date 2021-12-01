Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.33

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 304491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

