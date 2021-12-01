Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading Down 0.6%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,065,000.

