Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 189.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $29.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
