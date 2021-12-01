Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 189.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $29.46.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

