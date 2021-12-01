Insider Buying: F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CEO Acquires 27,500 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Adam Gilchrist bought 110,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00.

NYSE FXLV traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 316,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,897. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FXLV. Guggenheim began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $9,806,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

