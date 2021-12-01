Insider Buying: Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $22,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Friedman Industries stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 170.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.