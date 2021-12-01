Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 263,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,030,516.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 190,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,825,300.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 263,900 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,726,268.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,097,754.04.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 238,841 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,532,458.39.

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00.

NASDAQ DNUT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 3,050,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

