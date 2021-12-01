Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Purchases 190,000 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 263,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,030,516.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 263,900 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,726,268.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,097,754.04.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 238,841 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,532,458.39.

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNUT. Truist Securities lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

