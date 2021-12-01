Insider Buying: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PARR opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $814.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Par Pacific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

