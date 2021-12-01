Insider Buying: Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Purchases 5,550 Shares of Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 12.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

