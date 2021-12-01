Insider Buying: Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Acquires 214,606 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 86,454 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90.

On Monday, October 18th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00.

NASDAQ:SGHT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 653,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29. Sight Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $13,547,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

