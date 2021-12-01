Insider Buying: The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$403,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,058,800.
Shares of CVE WED opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.64. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.13 million and a PE ratio of 41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 29.68, a current ratio of 29.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68.
Westaim Company Profile
