Insider Buying: The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$403,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,058,800.

Shares of CVE WED opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.64. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.13 million and a PE ratio of 41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 29.68, a current ratio of 29.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.