Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $489.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

