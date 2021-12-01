Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $29,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $284.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,522,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

