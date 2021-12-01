Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 2,083 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.40. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

